UN Food Agency Marks First International Day of Plant Health With Calls for Investments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) called on Thursday for increased investments in plant health innovations with a view to enhancing food security, as the world celebrated the first-ever International Day of Plant Health (IDPH).

According to FAO, world leaders, research institutions, non-governmental organizations and the private sector must pay more attention to protecting plant health.

In particular, additional investments are required in research, capacity development and outreach.

"We need to continue raising the global profile of plant health to transform agrifood systems to be more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable," FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said in the statement.

The UN General Assembly established the IDPH in March to attract international attention to the issue of plant health protection, which can contribute to fighting hunger, reducing poverty and saving global environment. During the first celebration, FAO stressed the need for securing global plant resources, maintaining green plant protection and creating favorable conditions for plant health. Following the first IDPH, FAO will now celebrate the event every 12th of May at various levels.