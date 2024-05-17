Open Menu

UN Has Got Only 12% Of Funds Sought For War-wracked Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The United Nations warned on Friday that it had only received 12 percent of the $2.7 billion being sought for war-wracked Sudan, adding that "famine is closing in".

"It is a catastrophically underfunded appeal", Jens Laerke, spokesman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told reporters.

"Without more resources coming in fast, humanitarian organisations won't be able to scale up in time to stave off famine and prevent further deprivation", he said.

"In Sudan, half of the population, 25 million people, need humanitarian aid.

Famine is closing in. Diseases are closing in. The fighting is closing in on civilians, especially in Darfur".

The United Nations has expressed growing concern in recent days over reports of heavy fighting in densely populated areas as the RSF seeks control of El-Fasher, the last major city in the western Darfur region not under its control.

"Now is the time for donors to make good on pledges made, step up and help us help Sudan and be part of changing the current trajectory that's leading toward the cliff's edge. Don't be missing in action."

Related Topics

United Nations Sudan National University Billion Million

