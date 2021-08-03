UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, Urges Avoiding Any Escalation - Spokesman

The United Nations has no specific information on who is responsible for the attack on the commercial oil tanker MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, but calls for avoiding any escalation that could deteriorate the situation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The United Nations has no specific information on who is responsible for the attack on the commercial oil tanker MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, but calls for avoiding any escalation that could deteriorate the situation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We do not have any specific information on who could have attacked the vessel. What is clear is that any attack is... something that we condemn. It is vitally important to ensure freedom of navigation anywhere around the world but especially in that area, which is so critical to world commerce," Dujarric said. "We would also, of course, call on everyone to avoid any escalation that could make matters worse."