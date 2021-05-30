(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called for an independent investigation into the recent escalation of violence during protests in the Colombian city of Cali.

Cali has been the epicenter of protests against tax hikes, which have been Columbia since late April, even after the authorities discarded the initiative. Labor and student organizations demand social and health care reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, since Friday, 14 people have died, and 98 people have been injured, 54 of them by firearms, during the unrest, which also saw armed men, including an off-duty police officer, opening fire on protesters, reporters, and passers-by.

"It is essential that all those who are reportedly involved in causing injury or death, including State officials, are subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations and that those responsible are held accountable," Bachelet said, noting that the recent violence was particularly disturbing "given the progress that had been made to resolve, through dialogue," the nationwide dismay that rocked the country since last month.

Protest leaders publicly reject all forms of violence and declare them peaceful marches, but numerous radical activists join the marches, vandalize properties, and attack the police.

Bachelet called on the parties to cease any violence and engage in a peaceful dialogue.