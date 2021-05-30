UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN High Commissioner Says Investigating Protest Violence In Colombia's Cali Essential

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

UN High Commissioner Says Investigating Protest Violence in Colombia's Cali Essential

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called for an independent investigation into the recent escalation of violence during protests in the Colombian city of Cali.

Cali has been the epicenter of protests against tax hikes, which have been Columbia since late April, even after the authorities discarded the initiative. Labor and student organizations demand social and health care reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, since Friday, 14 people have died, and 98 people have been injured, 54 of them by firearms, during the unrest, which also saw armed men, including an off-duty police officer, opening fire on protesters, reporters, and passers-by.

"It is essential that all those who are reportedly involved in causing injury or death, including State officials, are subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations and that those responsible are held accountable," Bachelet said, noting that the recent violence was particularly disturbing "given the progress that had been made to resolve, through dialogue," the nationwide dismay that rocked the country since last month.

Protest leaders publicly reject all forms of violence and declare them peaceful marches, but numerous radical activists join the marches, vandalize properties, and attack the police.

Bachelet called on the parties to cease any violence and engage in a peaceful dialogue.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police United Nations Mobile Student Died Cali Progress Columbia April All

Recent Stories

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

21 minutes ago

NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss pr ..

36 minutes ago

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

51 minutes ago

Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for ap ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.