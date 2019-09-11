UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Hopes Venezuela, Colombia Lower Tensions Through Dialogue - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

UN Hopes Venezuela, Colombia Lower Tensions Through Dialogue - Spokesman

The United Nations wants Venezuela and Colombia to de-escalate their escalating rhetoric through negotiations following the start of Venezuelan military exercises near the two countries' shared border, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The United Nations wants Venezuela and Colombia to de-escalate their escalating rhetoric through negotiations following the start of Venezuelan military exercises near the two countries' shared border, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have seen these reports of military exercises; we hope that through dialogue the two countries can find a way to lower the existing tensions," Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his country would hold large-scale military exercises near the Colombian border on September 10-28.

Relations between Caracas and Bogota have worsened since the start of a political crisis in Venezuela in January, when the country's opposition tried to overthrow Maduro in a bid to install its leader Juan Guaido. The attempt failed, but unrest has continued, with Maduro accusing Bogota of participating in a US-backed plot to overthrow and assassinate him.

Colombia has denied the claims. However, Bogota, alongside the US and other countries, has endorsed Guaido as an interim president. At the same time, China, Russia and other states recognize Maduro as the only legitimate leader of the country.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Bogota Same Caracas Colombia Venezuela January September Border Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete secu ..

26 minutes ago

Haleem Jagirani posted as DC Malir

1 minute ago

Man dies, seven injure in Nasirabad accident

1 minute ago

HIV positive cases reach to 1046 in periphery of L ..

1 minute ago

PTI government working for bringing transparency i ..

1 minute ago

Ajmal Wazir takes strict notice of doctor's abduct ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.