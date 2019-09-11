UN Hopes Venezuela, Colombia Lower Tensions Through Dialogue - Spokesman

The United Nations wants Venezuela and Colombia to de-escalate their escalating rhetoric through negotiations following the start of Venezuelan military exercises near the two countries' shared border, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The United Nations wants Venezuela and Colombia to de-escalate their escalating rhetoric through negotiations following the start of Venezuelan military exercises near the two countries' shared border UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have seen these reports of military exercises; we hope that through dialogue the two countries can find a way to lower the existing tensions," Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his country would hold large-scale military exercises near the Colombian border on September 10-28.

Relations between Caracas and Bogota have worsened since the start of a political crisis in Venezuela in January, when the country's opposition tried to overthrow Maduro in a bid to install its leader Juan Guaido. The attempt failed, but unrest has continued, with Maduro accusing Bogota of participating in a US-backed plot to overthrow and assassinate him.

Colombia has denied the claims. However, Bogota, alongside the US and other countries, has endorsed Guaido as an interim president. At the same time, China, Russia and other states recognize Maduro as the only legitimate leader of the country.