(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire between government forces and armed rebels in Syria's southern province of Daraa

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire between government forces and armed rebels in Syria's southern province of Daraa.

The most serious confrontation since 2018 in the province escalated at the end of July. It has already displaced 18,000 people and resulted in the death of at least eight civilians, according to the United Nations.

"There needs to be an immediate ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Daraa," Bachelet said in a statement. "I also call on the parties to the conflict to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian relief."

According to the UN human rights office (OHCHR), hostilities in Daraa followed weeks of growing tension, during which government forces imposed tighter controls on roads in and out of the neighbourhood of Daraa al-Balad and strengthened their military positions, stationing tanks in residential areas.

Rebels in response have launched counter-attacks on several areas in rural Daraa governorate. At least one mortar launched by unidentified armed individuals hit and damaged the Daraa National Hospital, the OHCHR said.

"I remind the parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular as regards the protection of civilians, and under international human rights law," Bachelet said..