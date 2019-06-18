UN Launches Global Strategy to Counter Hate Speech - Guterres

The United Nations has launched a new global strategy to combat hate speech at a time when digital technology has made it more virulent and far-reaching than ever before, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday

"While digital technology has provided new areas in which hate speech can thrive, it can also help to monitor activity, target our response and build support for counter-narratives," Guterres said in announcing the initiative. "The recent emergence of volunteer groups that are organizing to counter harassment and hate on line shows the potential for collaboration.

The strategy will seek to counter what Guterres called a "groundswell" of xenophobia, intolerance and racism that leaders in "some countries" are encouraging.

"Political leaders in some countries are adopting the slogans and ideas of these groups, demonizing the vulnerable and weakening the standards of decency in public discourse that have served us for decades," Guterres said.

The UN's country teams, missions and partners around the world will help plan and implement the strategy, along with governments, civil society and the private sector, Guterres said.