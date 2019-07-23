UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Mission Confirms 9 Deaths In Pro-Gov't Force Airstrike In Afghanistan's East

Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:20 AM

UN Mission Confirms 9 Deaths in Pro-Gov't Force Airstrike in Afghanistan's East

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Tuesday that nine civilians, including women and children, had been killed and six more had been injured in an airstrike launched by pro-government forces in eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Tuesday that nine civilians, including women and children, had been killed and six more had been injured in an airstrike launched by pro-government forces in eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday.

Local media reported on Monday civilian casualties as a result of a joint airstrike carried out by NATO and Afghan forces in Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar.

"UN initial findings indicate that pro-government forces air operation late Sunday killed 9 civilians, inc 3 women & 4 boys, & 6 injured in Baraki Barak district, Logar. UN calls for support to victims & earliest publication of investigation. #Afghanistan," UNAMA tweeted.

Airstrikes launched by pro-governmental forces are a frequent occurrence in Afghanistan. In its 2018 Annual Protection of Civilians Report, released in February 2019, UNAMA reported a sharp increase in civilian casualties from aerial and search operations in 2018 compared to 2017, comprising a total of 3,804 civilian deaths last year.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in counterterrorism operations across the country. Meanwhile, Kabul and the Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Baraki Barak February Women Sunday 2017 2018 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Mohsin Abbas controversy: Here's how Pakistani div ..

2 minutes ago

Survivors of deadly Laos dam collapse homeless a y ..

2 minutes ago

Trial opens for Philippine journalist critical of ..

3 minutes ago

Hopes dashed as Ethiopia-Eritrea peace process sta ..

3 minutes ago

US envoy heads to Afghanistan, Qatar for peace neg ..

3 minutes ago

Indian police arrest 21 youth in IOK

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.