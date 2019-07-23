The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Tuesday that nine civilians, including women and children, had been killed and six more had been injured in an airstrike launched by pro-government forces in eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Tuesday that nine civilians, including women and children, had been killed and six more had been injured in an airstrike launched by pro-government forces in eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday.

Local media reported on Monday civilian casualties as a result of a joint airstrike carried out by NATO and Afghan forces in Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar.

"UN initial findings indicate that pro-government forces air operation late Sunday killed 9 civilians, inc 3 women & 4 boys, & 6 injured in Baraki Barak district, Logar. UN calls for support to victims & earliest publication of investigation. #Afghanistan," UNAMA tweeted.

Airstrikes launched by pro-governmental forces are a frequent occurrence in Afghanistan. In its 2018 Annual Protection of Civilians Report, released in February 2019, UNAMA reported a sharp increase in civilian casualties from aerial and search operations in 2018 compared to 2017, comprising a total of 3,804 civilian deaths last year.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in counterterrorism operations across the country. Meanwhile, Kabul and the Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.