UN Peacekeeping Helicopter Crashes In C.Africa, 3 Dead: UN Force
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:01 PM
Three people were killed and a fourth was injured when a combat helicopter used by United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic crashed on landing, the UN force said on Friday
"It is with immense sorrow that I have learned of the crash of a Senegalese combat helicopter as it was landing at Bouar, leading to three deaths and one injured," the head of the MINUSCA mission, Mankeur Ndiaye, said on Twitter.