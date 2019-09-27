UrduPoint.com
UN Peacekeeping Helicopter Crashes In C.Africa, 3 Dead: UN Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:01 PM

Three people were killed and a fourth was injured when a combat helicopter used by United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic crashed on landing, the UN force said on Friday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Three people were killed and a fourth was injured when a combat helicopter used by United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic crashed on landing, the UN force said on Friday.

"It is with immense sorrow that I have learned of the crash of a Senegalese combat helicopter as it was landing at Bouar, leading to three deaths and one injured," the head of the MINUSCA mission, Mankeur Ndiaye, said on Twitter.

