UN Representatives Met With Taliban Intelligence to Discuss Staffers Safety in Afghanistan

UN representatives held a meeting with Abdulhaq Wasiq, the intelligence chief of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) government, to discuss safety of UN personnel in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) UN representatives held a meeting with Abdulhaq Wasiq, the intelligence chief of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) government, to discuss safety of UN personnel in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday.

UNAMA wrote on Twitter that UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons and UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security Gilles Michaud "today met with intelligence chief Abdulhaq Wasiq about securing the safety of UN personnel, the threat posed by Islamic State (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), and the importance of humanitarian assistance reaching those Afghans in need of help."