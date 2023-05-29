UN Secretary General Congratulates Erdogan With Re-Election

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election in Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election in Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% on Sunday, while his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%, according to data from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

"The Secretary-General congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as President of the Republic of Turkiye. He looks forward to further strengthening the cooperation between Turkiye and the United Nations," Dujarric said in a Sunday statement.

The European Union, as well as NATO, has also congratulated Erdogan on his re-election.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a Sunday statement that the "EU has a strategic interest in continuing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkiye and all its people, as well as in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean."

US President Joe Biden, as well as former US President Donald Trump, have both congratulated Erdogan.

The leaders of Hungary, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were among the first to congratulate Erdogan. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also expressed his congratulations, as well as the leaders of Germany, France and Italy.

Meanwhile Erdogan said on Sunday night, speaking outside the presidential residence in Ankara's Bestepe area, that all the "dirty games" with regard to Turkey have failed.

"Didn't German, French, British magazines flip covers to destroy Erdogan? They also lost. You have seen what kind of alliances have been formed against us for several months," Erdogan told his supporters.

Erdogan said that the most urgent issue in Turkey now is high inflation and said that his government has the experience to bring it down. Erdogan also promised to implement the gas hub project earlier proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin offered his congratulations to Erdogan on his re-election on Sunday, saying that the Turkish leader's victory was "a clear evidence of the Turkish people's support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy."