UN Security Council Refers Palestinian Application For Full UN Membership To Committee
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 11:53 PM
The United Nations Security Council President, Malta's Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, on Monday referred Palestine's application to become a full member of the U.N. to the Committee on the Admission of New Members
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The United Nations Security Council President, Malta's Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, on Monday referred Palestine's application to become a full member of the U.N. to the Committee on the Admission of New Members.
Palestine currently has an observer status at the world body.
The 15-member Council's President for April proposed that the committee meet on Monday afternoon to consider the application, adding that deliberation has to take place this month.
The Palestinian leadership last week formally asked for renewed consideration by the Security Council of its 2011 application to become a full member of the world body.
"We sincerely hope after 12 years since we change our status to an observer state, that the Security Council will elevate itself to implementing the global consensus on the two state solution by admitting the state of Palestine for full membership," Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour told reporters after the meeting.
Ambassador Mansour has repeatedly said in recent months that given Israel's military aggression in the Gaza Strip, UN membership is a priority for the Palestinians.
In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he had asked that that application to be reconsidered. Another supporting letter was sent to the Council president by 140 countries, including Pakistan, that have recognized Palestine and support its bid for full membership.
The committee of the 15 members first assesses an application to see if it satisfies requirements for U.N. membership.
The application can then either be shelved or put forward for a formal vote in the Security Council. Approval requires at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the five permanent members --U.S., Russia, China, France or Britain.
"The committee has to deliberate within the month of April," Ambassador Frazier told reporters ahead of the meeting. The Security Council earlier on Monday met behind closed doors to discuss the letter from the observer state requesting renewed consideration of their application.
The UNSC was already expected to hold its quarterly meeting on April 18, which will be a ministerial level meeting. The Palestinians have targeted this date as one in which they hope the Council will put their application forward for a vote.
Recent Stories
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt
PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA
Enthusiastic reception for newly elected MNA, deputy speaker KP assembly in Chit ..
More Stories From World
-
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set37 minutes ago
-
White House urges Palestine group to 'come through' on Gaza ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Brazil judge orders probe of Musk over censorship charge2 hours ago
-
Jellyfish invade Venezuelan waters, worrying fishermen2 hours ago
-
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 972 hours ago
-
Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force4 hours ago
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing after engine cover falls off5 hours ago
-
Jordanians keep up Ramadan rallies for Gaza ceasefire4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table5 hours ago
-
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee influx in Lebanon visit5 hours ago
-
PM leaves for Lahore after concluding visit to KSA5 hours ago
-
Trump says up to states to decide abortion5 hours ago