UN Security Council Unanimously Adopts 4 Resolutions On DRC, Mali, Golan Heights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The UN Security Council unanimously adopted four resolutions, including a document renewing the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) sanctions regime for one year.

The document, adopted on Tuesday and prepared by France, "decides to renew until July 1, 2022, the measures set out paragraphs 1 to 6 of resolution 2293 (2016) [arms embargo, travel ban, assets freeze]."

The UN Security Council introduced sanctions concerning the DRC in 2003 in response to acts of violence perpetrated by armed groups against civilians.

In another resolution, the UN Security Council renewed the mandate of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) for one year.

The council also unanimously agreed to renew until December 31, 2021 the mandate of the UN Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights (UNDOF).

In addition, following up on the death of International Court of Justice Judge James Richard Crawford in May this year, the UN Security Council, in another resolution, decided to hold an election on November 5 to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term of office.

