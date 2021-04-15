UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Respecting Ceasefire, Avoiding Any Provocation Along Donbas Contact Line

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:26 PM

UN Urges Respecting Ceasefire, Avoiding Any Provocation Along Donbas Contact Line

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United Nations is urging all parties to respect the ceasefire along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine and avoid any provocation in the region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We have expressed a direct and very real concern about the buildup of tensions and the increase of tensions in Ukraine," Dujarric said. "For us, it's very important that the ceasefire along the line of contact be respected, and that any provocation be avoided for the sake of the people of Ukraine and especially those in the eastern part."

More Stories From World

