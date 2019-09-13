UN Welcomes African Countries' Efforts to Create System for Evacuating Libyan Refugees

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) welcomed the African Union (AU) and Rwanda's joint actions in creating a system for evacuating refugees from Libya, calling on other countries to do the same, the organization stated on Friday

On Tuesday, the UNHRC, the AU and the Rwandan government sealed an agreement, under which the latter committed itself to evacuate asylum seekers who tried to enter Europe but were trapped in Libyan detention centers. The nation is first expected to evacuate 500 migrants.

"At this critical time where people are being caught in the escalating conflict inside Libya and many endure appalling conditions in detention, refugees and asylum-seekers need hope and concrete solutions. We urgently need other countries to step forward to help in getting people out of harm's way and offer solutions," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said, as quoted by the statement.

A new escalation of violence broke out in Libya after its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, causing disorder.

Thousands of migrants in the country who were trying to reach Europe were placed in the detention centers in coastal cities in inhumane conditions, putting Europe in a dilemma.

Against this backdrop, Rwandan President Paul Kagame reiterated his offer to host some of these asylum seekers. The proposal came after a July airstrike killed dozens of people in a detention center in Tripoli. Back then, UN agencies and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini welcomed this humanitarian gesture in a joint letter.

"Rwanda, and Niger - where a centre for evacuated refugees from Libya has been operating for almost two years, helping us to secure solutions, including resettlement, for several thousand vulnerable people - are quietly demonstrating real responsibility sharing through the actions they are taking to protect people in great need. They offer hope to refugees, and should be inspiration to us all," Grandi said.

Over 3,600 refugees and migrants remain in detention centers throughout Libya, according to the UNHCR.