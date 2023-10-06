'Unbelievable' As Conway, Ravindra Help New Zealand Crush England
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 01:20 AM
Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra smashed centuries to power New Zealand to a crushing nine-wicket win over defending champions England in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday.
England, who were without talismanic Ben Stokes due to a hip injury, were restricted to 282-9 after the Kiwis elected to bowl at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
The left-handed pair of Conway (152) and Ravindra (123) then put on an unbeaten stand of 273 for the second wicket as the Black Caps comfortably overhauled the target with 13.
4 overs to spare.
The result was a contrast to the epic World Cup final at Lord's in 2019 between the two teams when England won a tied match on boundary count back.
"Sometimes it's unbelievable at times, but great to have a great day out," said Ravindra.
"The bowlers bowled well and we were lucky enough to have Devon out there. I have spent a lot of time with Dev and we are very, very close mates."