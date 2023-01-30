Unclear Whether Putin Will Take Part in G20 Summit in India - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) It is too early to say whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit in India, everything will depend on his schedule, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"It's hard to talk about it yet. Everything depends on the president's schedule," Rudenko said, answering the question whether Putin will take part in the G20 summit in India.