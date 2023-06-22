Open Menu

UNESCO Registers More Than 260 Monuments Damaged In Ukraine Within 2014 Borders

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 09:20 PM

UNESCO Registers More Than 260 Monuments Damaged in Ukraine Within 2014 Borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) says it has documented more than 260 cultural monuments in Ukraine damaged since February 2022, none of which is related to the World Heritage Sites.

"As of today UNESCO has verified and documented damages to 261 cultural sites that has been affected or destroyed," UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

UNESCO has published the list of damaged monuments on its website, whereas Ukraine is depicted within its 2014 borders. The list includes monuments located in the Kiev-controlled territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, Mariupol and the Luhansk People's Republic, but it omits the monuments destroyed or dismantled by Ukrainian authorities for political reasons.

In January, interim Russian envoy to UNESCO Tatiana Dovgalenko said the organization appears to know ” and ignore ” the cases where monuments to Russian writers and poets are being demolished in Ukraine, as it considers it a domestic affair.

Russia is now repairing a famous theater building in Mariupol, which it says was bombed in March 2022 by Ukraine, which Kiev denies.

Archpriest Andrei Pavlenko, rector of the St. Tikhvin Cathedral of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lysychansk, said that Ukrainian security forces put pressure on priests to present the destruction of towns from Ukrainian shelling as a result of the actions of Russian army. He said that the same thing happened in Sviatohirsk Lavra, where in the summer of 2022 about 400 civilians from nearby settlements as well as 200 monks were sheltering from shelling by the Ukrainian army.

Related Topics

World Army United Nations Ukraine Russia London Tikhvin Same Lysychansk Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk Kiev January February March Church From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

2 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

2 minutes ago
 PM urges Intâ€™l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Intâ€™l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

6 minutes ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

10 minutes ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

13 minutes ago
Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

26 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

32 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

2 hours ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World