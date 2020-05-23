UrduPoint.com
UNGA President Hopes US, Russia Will Overcome Differences On Open Skies - Spokesperson

The President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, hopes the United States and Russia will be able to overcome differences through dialogue regarding the Open Skies Treaty, spokeswoman Reem Abaza told Sputnik on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, hopes the United States and Russia will be able to overcome differences through dialogue regarding the Open Skies Treaty, spokeswoman Reem Abaza told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Washington announced it was leaving the Open Skies Treaty, which allows signatories to conduct military surveillance flights over each other's territory, citing Russia's alleged violations as a pretext.

The US decision will enter into force after a six-month period. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is not ruling out the revival of the treaty or its replacement with a new deal.

"The President of the General Assembly values any confidence-building measures that can create trust and help reduce tensions," Abaza said. "His expectation is for UN Member States to find ways to overcome their differences through dialogue and cooperation, seeking negotiated solutions whenever possible."

