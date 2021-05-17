UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Provides Vaccine Refrigerator Units To Libya

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:42 PM

UNICEF provides vaccine refrigerator units to Libya

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday announced the supply of 74 refrigerator units to help Libya build a cold chain for COVID-19 vaccine

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :) -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday announced the supply of 74 refrigerator units to help Libya build a cold chain for COVID-19 vaccine.

"Plans are in place to distribute the refrigerators to 46 municipalities across Libya to upgrade the cold chain capacities," UNICEF tweeted, noting that it was working with the Libyan health ministry on logistics preparedness.

Delivering vaccines to all corners of Libya is a complex effort, and it takes a chain of precisely coordinated events in temperature-controlled environments to store and transport them, it noted.

Libya recently launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, with more than 100,000 people inoculated so far.

The national count of COVID-19 cases on Sunday reached 181,410, including 168,128 recoveries and 3,088 fatalities.

