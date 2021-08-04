UrduPoint.com

UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon To Cease Fire Amid Rocket Exchange - Spokesman

UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Cease Fire Amid Rocket Exchange - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Head of the UN Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Stefano Del Col, urged Israel and Lebanon to cease fire and show maximum restraint after the rocket exchange between the two countries, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Dujarric said earlier in the day, UNIFIL received reports that at least two rockets had been fired from Lebanon towards Israel, followed by the Israeli Defense Forces responding with artillery fire.

"UNIFIL's head of mission and force commander Major General Stefano Del Col was in immediate touch with the parties. He urged them to cease fire and to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid further escalation," Dujarric said.

"UNIFIL remains fully engaged with the parties through our liaison and coordination channels. It is imperative to restore stability immediately so that UNIFIL can begin an investigation," the spokesman added.

