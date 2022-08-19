Unmanned SpaceX Dragon Cargo Mission Successfully Undocks From Space Station - NASA

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022

The uncrewed SpaceX-25 Cargo Dragon spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on schedule at 11:05 a.m. EDT (15:05 GMT) on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The uncrewed SpaceX-25 Cargo Dragon spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on schedule at 11:05 a.m. EDT (15:05 GMT) on Friday.

"Dragon had a successful departure at 11:05 Eastern time," a NASA official said. The procedure was podcast live.

The unmanned cargo vessel successfully undocked without mishap and then fired its thrusters to move further away from the space station, NASA said.

"We're looking forward to a splash down time tomorrow of 2:53 pm Eastern (Daylight)Time off the coast of Florida," the NASA official said.

Dragon brought up 5,800 Pounds of hardware to the ISS and is returning with samples, hardware and data from completed investigations including the impact of low Earth orbit environment on materials and a new technology using water to remove heat from spacesuits during spacewalks, NASA said.

The mission also tested a new hand-held European Space Agency (ESA) bioprinter using a patient's own cells to create a bio patch in the event of injury, NASA added.

