UNRWA Seeks $1.6Bln To Assist Palestinian Refugees In 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 07:57 PM

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) appealed on Tuesday for $1.6 billion for its 2023 operations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) appealed on Tuesday for $1.6 billion for its 2023 operations.

"For 2023, UNRWA has launched an appeal for US$ 1.6 billion for its programmes and operations. US$ 848 million for core services including health, education, relief and social services, and protection, and another US$ 781.6M for emergency operations in the occupied Palestinian territory, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon," the agency said in a statement.

According to UNRWA, many Palestinian refugees live below the poverty line and depend on the agency's humanitarian aid. The agency, in turn, is experiencing a huge burden due to inflation, rising food prices and disruption of global supply chains.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Phillippe Lazzarini called for a more sustainable funding model for the agency that would allow for a long-term and regular source of financial support.

"Without it, we will simply not be able to deliver and with that the lives of Palestine Refugees will hang by a thread and millions of people in the region and beyond will be impacted," Lazzarini said.

UNRWA was established in 1949 to provide assistance to approximately 5.9 million Palestinian refugees registered by the agency across several countries and territories. The organization's humanitarian activities cover such areas as education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

