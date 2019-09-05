UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC 'Laughably Absent' From Addressing Violations Of Stockholm Accord On Yemen - NGO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:27 PM

UNSC 'Laughably Absent' From Addressing Violations of Stockholm Accord on Yemen - NGO

The United Nations Security Council has failed to intervene in the situation in Yemen where fighting continues despite both sides' commitment to refrain from actions that undermine the ceasefire deal they signed in Sweden last year, the Human Rights Watch non-government organization told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The United Nations Security Council has failed to intervene in the situation in Yemen where fighting continues despite both sides' commitment to refrain from actions that undermine the ceasefire deal they signed in Sweden last year, the Human Rights Watch non-government organization told Sputnik on Thursday.

The fighting between the Yemeni government troops led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Shia Houthi rebels has significantly intensified within last several weeks in violation of the Stockholm peace accord, brokered by the United Nations in 2018.

"The UN Security Council has been laughably absent even as commitments in Stockholm agreement have been flaunted.

Real change in the warring parties behavior will only come if they believe there's a chance of real consequences for non-compliance," Deputy United Nations Director at Human Rights Watch Akshaya Kumar said.

The recent escalation of tensions in Yemen has already resulted in multiple civilian casualties, with the deadliest incident happening last week, when the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes on a detention center left more than 100 people dead. The escalation demonstrated that the international mediation efforts, including the UN ones, have not been effective so far to settle the conflict, raging in Yemen for several years.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Yemen Stockholm Sweden 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

1 minute ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

31 minutes ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

1 hour ago

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

1 hour ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

2 hours ago

10 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.