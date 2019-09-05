UNSC 'Laughably Absent' From Addressing Violations of Stockholm Accord on Yemen - NGO

The United Nations Security Council has failed to intervene in the situation in Yemen where fighting continues despite both sides' commitment to refrain from actions that undermine the ceasefire deal they signed in Sweden last year, the Human Rights Watch non-government organization told Sputnik on Thursday

The fighting between the Yemeni government troops led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Shia Houthi rebels has significantly intensified within last several weeks in violation of the Stockholm peace accord, brokered by the United Nations in 2018.

"The UN Security Council has been laughably absent even as commitments in Stockholm agreement have been flaunted.

Real change in the warring parties behavior will only come if they believe there's a chance of real consequences for non-compliance," Deputy United Nations Director at Human Rights Watch Akshaya Kumar said.

The recent escalation of tensions in Yemen has already resulted in multiple civilian casualties, with the deadliest incident happening last week, when the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes on a detention center left more than 100 people dead. The escalation demonstrated that the international mediation efforts, including the UN ones, have not been effective so far to settle the conflict, raging in Yemen for several years.