UNSC Likely to Discuss Turkish Operation in Northern Syria on Thursday Morning - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United Nations Security Council will likely convene an emergency session on Thursday morning to discuss Turkey 's military offensive in northern Syria , the council's current president South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (banned in Turkey) and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"I'm trying schedule a meeting tomorrow morning on Syria," said Matjila, whose country holds the Security Council's rotating presidency for the month of October.

Another source told reporters earlier in the day that the meeting would likely take place on Thursday, following consultations on the situation in Colombia scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses his deep concern over the recent developments in Syria and called on all sides to protect civilians in the region amid the military incursion.

Turkey has played a considerable role in the Syrian Civil War by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.