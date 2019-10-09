UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Likely To Discuss Turkish Operation In Northern Syria On Thursday Morning - President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:14 PM

UNSC Likely to Discuss Turkish Operation in Northern Syria on Thursday Morning - President

The United Nations Security Council will likely convene an emergency session on Thursday morning to discuss Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria, the council's current president South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United Nations Security Council will likely convene an emergency session on Thursday morning to discuss Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria, the council's current president South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (banned in Turkey) and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"I'm trying schedule a meeting tomorrow morning on Syria," said Matjila, whose country holds the Security Council's rotating presidency for the month of October.

Another source told reporters earlier in the day that the meeting would likely take place on Thursday, following consultations on the situation in Colombia scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses his deep concern over the recent developments in Syria and called on all sides to protect civilians in the region amid the military incursion.

Turkey has played a considerable role in the Syrian Civil War by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Same Colombia Tayyip Erdogan October All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Afghan Election Monitors Expect Runoff in Country' ..

9 seconds ago

Russia Plans to Send Mini-Rover to Moon in 2027 - ..

2 minutes ago

EU Calls on Turkey to Cease Military Action in Syr ..

2 minutes ago

Niger president says kidnapped US aid worker alive ..

2 minutes ago

German authorities suspect 'anti-Semitic', 'far-ri ..

7 minutes ago

Man tortured for not selling land at throw away pr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.