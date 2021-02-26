UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Upcoming Climate Meetings May Result In Pressure On India, South Africa - NGO Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Upcoming Climate Meetings May Result in Pressure on India, South Africa - NGO Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) India, South Africa and several other countries may find themselves under pressure to do more to tackle climate change at the upcoming meetings on the issue, Wendel Trio, the director of Climate Action Network Europe, told Sputnik.

In January, US Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry announced that the US would host a summit on climate change on April 22, Earth Day, which would include a leader-level meeting of the major economies.

"There is a number of important countries that will be put under pressure. India is one of those, South Africa is another country.

There is of course a problem with Brazil. I'm sure that [US] president [Joe] Biden and the EU will be looking at other countries and will put climate change high on the agenda of the G7 meetings, meetings of the G20," Trio said.

The US and the EU are likely to put forward "quite a bit of diplomatic initiatives" to get other big emitters involved in climate change effort, Trio continued. The G20 countries are responsible for 70 to 80 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions, so if they commit to act on climate change, it would be a big achievement, the expert argued.

Related Topics

India Europe Brazil South Africa January April May Gas

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

3 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.