Upcoming Climate Meetings May Result in Pressure on India, South Africa - NGO Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) India, South Africa and several other countries may find themselves under pressure to do more to tackle climate change at the upcoming meetings on the issue, Wendel Trio, the director of Climate Action Network Europe, told Sputnik.

In January, US Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry announced that the US would host a summit on climate change on April 22, Earth Day, which would include a leader-level meeting of the major economies.

"There is a number of important countries that will be put under pressure. India is one of those, South Africa is another country.

There is of course a problem with Brazil. I'm sure that [US] president [Joe] Biden and the EU will be looking at other countries and will put climate change high on the agenda of the G7 meetings, meetings of the G20," Trio said.

The US and the EU are likely to put forward "quite a bit of diplomatic initiatives" to get other big emitters involved in climate change effort, Trio continued. The G20 countries are responsible for 70 to 80 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions, so if they commit to act on climate change, it would be a big achievement, the expert argued.