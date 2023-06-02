UPDATE - At Least 50 People Killed in Train Collision Accident in India - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) At least 50 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger and a freight train in India, the Press Trust of India news agency reported on Friday, citing government officials.

According to the news agency, the train collision occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India. The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. The footage from the train crash site shows four derailed passenger train cars.

"An unfortunate accident took place between Coromandel Express, a goods train and another passenger train near Bahanaga Railway Station in Balasore district. Three National Disaster Response Forces teams have been dispersed and the rescue operation has started," Odisha States Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the people killed in the collision.

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

At least 179 people were injured in the accident, the Indian authorities said. They have been taken to hospitals and medical colleges in the area, the authorities said. Media put the number of the injured at 350.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, arrived at the scene of the accident to oversee the rescue operation, which is headed by the Chief of the State's Fire Service Sudhanshu Sarangi. More than 100 employees of the National Disaster Response Forces and their regional colleagues are involved in the rescue operation. They fear passengers may be remaining under the derailed train cars.