KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) A car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province injured the head of the provincial council, Ata Jan Haqbayan, and nine civilians, while one bodyguard of the official died in the blast, Zabul Police spokesman Hekmatullah Kochi told Sputnik on Sunday.

Haqbayan himself survived the blast. According to his post on Facebook, the bomb detonated when the official was on his way to the office in Qalat-e Gilzay, the capital of Zabul.

An initial report by the Ariana news broadcaster, citing the local police, said the blast had killed three people and injured 12, while health officials in Zabul claimed that one person had died and 23 more had received injuries.

A security source confirmed to Sputnik that the toll of casualties grew to 26, mainly civilians.

"Three people were killed and 23 others, including 19 civilians, injured," the source said, adding that four of the injured persons were in critical condition.

According to the source, all injured persons were taken to a government hospital.

No group has so far taken the responsibility for the blast.

In a separate incident, gunmen injured a governor of the Koh-e-Safi district in Afghanistan's northeastern Parwin province, Ariana News reported. Local authorities have confirmed the incident and said that the police investigation is underway.