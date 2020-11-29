UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Blast Injures 9 Civilians, Official In Afghanistan's Zabul, Kills His Bodyguard - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

UPDATE - Blast Injures 9 Civilians, Official in Afghanistan's Zabul, Kills His Bodyguard - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) A car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province injured the head of the provincial council, Ata Jan Haqbayan, and nine civilians, while one bodyguard of the official died in the blast, Zabul Police spokesman Hekmatullah Kochi told Sputnik on Sunday.

Haqbayan himself survived the blast. According to his post on Facebook, the bomb detonated when the official was on his way to the office in Qalat-e Gilzay, the capital of Zabul.

An initial report by the Ariana news broadcaster, citing the local police, said the blast had killed three people and injured 12, while health officials in Zabul claimed that one person had died and 23 more had received injuries.

A security source confirmed to Sputnik that the toll of casualties grew to 26, mainly civilians.

"Three people were killed and 23 others, including 19 civilians, injured," the source said, adding that four of the injured persons were in critical condition.

According to the source, all injured persons were taken to a government hospital.

No group has so far taken the responsibility for the blast.

In a separate incident, gunmen injured a governor of the Koh-e-Safi district in Afghanistan's northeastern Parwin province, Ariana News reported. Local authorities have confirmed the incident and said that the police investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Police Governor Facebook Car Died Kochi Sunday Post All Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

26 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 58 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

56 minutes ago

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi honours Sustainab ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government to showcase 88 unique digital ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Customs achieved 2,521 seizures of drugs i ..

1 hour ago

MBZUAI appoints world-renowned AI academic Profess ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.