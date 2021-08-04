UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Turkey Nears 25,000 - Maximum For 3 Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The daily increase in registered cases of coronavirus in Turkey was 24,832 on Tuesday - this is the maximum figure since May 5, it has increased more than five times since the beginning of July, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The daily increase in the COVID-19 incidence on April 16 in Turkey showed a maximum since the beginning of the pandemic, amounting to 63,082 cases, after which it began to gradually decline. In June - the first half of July, it stabilized at the level of 5,000-7,000, but from mid-July it began to increase again.

"Today, 256,163 tests were done, 24,832 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 126 people died," the statement said.

In January, Turkey began vaccination against coronavirus with the CoronaVac vaccine by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech; since March, the country has also used the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. At the end of April, Turkey allowed the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V. According to the Turkish Ministry of Health, more than 41 million citizens received the first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, and over 27 million got both shots.

The decision to resume flights between Russia and Turkey was made in the second half of June by Russia's coronavirus response center. From June 22, regular and charter flights began to operate from Russia to Turkey.

