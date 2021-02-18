UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE- Georgian Prime Minister Resigns Over Disagreement With Team On Opposition Figure Melia

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

UPDATE- Georgian Prime Minister Resigns Over Disagreement With Team on Opposition Figure Melia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced on Thursday he was resigning over disagreement with his team on the case of opposition leader Nika Melia.

"Unfortunately, as I failed to reach agreement with my team on the matter, I decided to leave the post," Gakharia said at a briefing.

The ruling party Georgian Dream is set to name a candidate to the prime minister's post already on Friday.

"About the new government, presumably, the political council [of the party] will meet already tomorrow to name a candidate for prime minister's position," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said at a briefing.

Melia, who chairs the United National Movement party, was briefly arrested for leading riots and anti-Russian protests back in June 2019 to be later released on 30,000 Georgian lari ($9,063) bail. He was obligated to wear a monitoring bracelet but removed it publicly during protests that erupted in November 2020 following the general election, which the Georgian opposition did not recognize.

This prompted the court to revise conditions of Melia's release and impose a new bail, totaling 40,000 lari.

Earlier this week, Melia was stripped of his parliamentary immunity over refusal to pay bail. The Tbilisi City Court ruled to remand Melia into custody.

However, in connection with Gakharia's resignation, the interior ministry temporarily postponed the planned detention.

"In connection with the prime minister's resignation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has temporarily postponed the planned detention of Nikanor Melia," the ministry said in a statement.

Melia is currently staying at the headquarters of the United National Movement. Party members are celebrating the prime minister's resignation and suspension of the detention procedure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riots Interior Ministry Immunity Tbilisi June November 2019 2020 Post Government Agreement Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

6.2-magnitude quake hits 147 km SSW of Port-Vila, ..

7 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

7 minutes ago

Indian Navy Denies Participation in Russian-Irania ..

7 minutes ago

PTI to emerge as a largest party in Senate electio ..

11 minutes ago

Belarus court sentences two journalists to two yea ..

11 minutes ago

Japan's Ex-Olympics Minister Hashimoto Accepts Rol ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.