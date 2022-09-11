UPDATE - Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Occurs in Papua New Guinea - USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) A 7.6-magnitude earthquake has hit Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 38 miles (61.4 kilometers) at 23:46 GMT on Saturday, about 41 miles (67 kilometers) east of Kainantu, a town in the Eastern Highlands of Papua New Guinea, USGS said.

The US tsunami warning system said that there was a tsunami threat following the earthquake.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 1,000 km (621 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia," the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in its threat message.

In a later update issued at 00:25 GMT on Sunday, the tsunami warning center said that the threat from the 7.6-magnitude earthquake "has now passed."

The earthquake was preceded by two weaker quakes that occurred southwest of the Indonesian coastal city of Pariaman. The first one (magnitude 6) hit at 23:10, at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles), while the second one (magnitude 5.7) occurred at 23:24 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of damages.