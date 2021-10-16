UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 15,239 to Over 21.62Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,239 to 21,627,476 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 570 to 602,669 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.77 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 14,288 new cases, with 525 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 723,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 239.94 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.88 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.