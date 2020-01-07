UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Putin Attends Overnight Orthodox Christmas Service At Transfiguration Cathedral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:20 AM

UPDATE - Putin Attends Overnight Orthodox Christmas Service at Transfiguration Cathedral

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has attended an overnight Orthodox Christmas service at the Cathedral of the Lord's Transfiguration of all the Guards.

Putin arrived at the Transfiguration Cathedral in St. Petersburg late on Monday, at around midnight. The overnight Christmas service lasted over one and a half hours.

After the service, the Russian leader presented the Theotokos of Tikhvin icon as a gift to the Transfiguration Cathedral.

"I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, to be healthy and be happy," Putin said before his departure, addressing all those present at the Cathedral in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana are attending the overnight Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow. The service is led by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.

Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas Day on January 7.

Three fourths of all Russians and about 40 percent of Russian atheists plan to celebrate Orthodox Christmas on Tuesday, according to data from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Christmas Wife Tikhvin Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg January Church Christian All From

Recent Stories

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

6 hours ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.