UPDATE - Russian Specialists Arrive In Bergamo Where Coronavirus Response Center Will Be Deployed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:50 AM

UPDATE - Russian Specialists Arrive in Bergamo Where Coronavirus Response Center Will Be Deployed

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian military specialists have arrived in Bergamo, where the Italy-Russia coronavirus response center will be deployed, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"A convoy of special vehicles with military specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry arrived at the Orio al Serio airfield in Bergamo, where a joint Italian-Russian headquarters to fight the coronavirus infection will be deployed," the statement said.

The convoy brought to Bergamo a mobile analysis and diagnostics system, high-performance mobile disinfection units with a stock of disinfectants, as well as special equipment to assist patients in serious condition affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

After clarifying the tasks, the Russian specialists will begin implementing measures to help Italy fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Over 57,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Italy. The death toll exceeds 7,500. More than 9,300 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 414,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 18,000 people have died.

