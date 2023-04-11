Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Shiveluch Volcano In Russia's Kamchatka Begins To Erupt - Russian Academy Of Sciences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:10 AM

UPDATE - Shiveluch Volcano in Russia's Kamchatka Begins to Erupt - Russian Academy of Sciences

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, April 11 (Sputnik) - The Shiveluch volcano has begun to erupt on the Kamchatka Peninsula of the Russian Far East, spewing columns of black ash up to 20 kilometers (12 miles) into the sky, the Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (RAS) said on Tuesday.

"On April 11, 2023, 05:44 a.m. (local time, 17:44 GMT on Monday), the Shiveluch volcano erupted. According to seismic data, the height of ash spewed by the eruption was about 20,000 meters above sea level," the RAS said on Telegram.

The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the RAS said in a statement that volcanic flows from Shiveluch could travel up to 20 kilometers and block roads. The institute said that ash spews pose a significant danger to aviation; thus, the highest level of threat for aviation was declared on the peninsula.

The institute said that ashfall in the village of Klyuchi was the strongest in the last 60 years.

Oleg Bondarenko, the head of the Ust-Kamchatsky district, said on Telegram that the sky was covered with a black cloud within a radius of several tens of kilometers from the volcano, including the villages of Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk in the Ust-Kamchatsky district. He added that thunder rumbled due to electrostatic stress in the ash cloud. Ashes began to fall in the villages, he said, and urged residents of the district to remain indoors and wear masks.

Vladimir Solodov, the governor of the Kamchatka region, also urged residents not to leave their houses unnecessarily, adding that the work of social institutions and schools was suspended, and the road traffic between Klyuchi and Ust-Kamchatsk was blocked.

The government of the Kamchatka region said on Tuesday, citing scientists, that volcanic ash has already spread 500 kilometers northwest of the volcano and continues to spread. Ashfall intensified in Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk, the government added.

The government said that a group of rescuers have already departed to Klyuchi to deliver 7,000 medical masks, help the residents, and maintain safety on the roads. Hospitals and other medical facilities in the district were switched to round-the-clock operation, the government said.

The press office of Russian regional energy company Kamchatskenergo said severe ashfall caused power outages in the villages of Kozyrevsk and Mayskoe. The company's specialists were waiting for the end of ashfall and snowfalls to begin clearing insulators on power lines and transformer substations, the company said, adding that the social infrastructure of the villages was connected to backup power sources.

Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka's largest, most active, and most continuously erupting volcanoes, as well as one of the most active on the planet. Shiveluch is located in central Kamchatka, 50 kilometers from Klyuchi and 450 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Company Road Traffic Klyuchi April From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs thr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs three MoUs

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Sudan&#039;s Acting Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Sudan&#039;s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Inte ..

4 hours ago
 Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed: &#039;Sheikh Zayed&# ..

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed: &#039;Sheikh Zayed&#039;s life a lighthouse guidin ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.