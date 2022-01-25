UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Turkey's Istanbul Airport Reopens After Snowstorm Strands Thousands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Istanbul Airport resumed operations on Tuesday, a day after a heavy snowstorm grounded all flights at Turkey's busiest air hub, stranding thousands of passengers.

"Our flights, which were temporarily suspended due to flight safety, have been resumed with Caracas (Venezuela) and will continue with Houston (USA)," the airport authority tweeted.

Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said it had to find accommodation for more than 5,000 passengers after bad weather delayed their departure.

The blizzard is expected to last until at least Friday when it is forecast to lose strength.

Istanbul Airport's authority said hundreds of personnel and 130 snowplows worked nonstop to clear the snow.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya posted on Twitter a new set of measures to keep citizens safe during the snowstorm. According to these measures, pregnant civil services employees and those with physical disabilities will remain on vacation until Friday. Universities suspended learning until Monday, while studies in specialized educational and rehabilitation centers will resume on Friday. The city's bus terminal is closed until 06:00 GMT on Wednesday.

