UPDATE - Two Germans Arrested In Hong Kong - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

UPDATE - Two Germans Arrested in Hong Kong - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Two Germans were arrested in Hong Kong on Friday, the German Foreign Office told Sputnik, as hundreds of anti-government protesters continued to rally in the autonomous Chinese city.

"Our consulate general in Hong Kong is providing consular assistance to two detained citizens and is in contact with lawyers and the local authorities," the ministry said.

The two are believed to be exchange students, the Bild tabloid said, reportedly studying at Lingnan University.

The protesters have recently been blocking campuses across the city.

Hong Kong police have confirmed their arrest, according to the city's RTHK broadcaster. They indicated that the Germans, aged 22 and 23, were detained for "unlawful assembly" and defying the ban on wearing masks.

The German consulate says in a travel advisory that universities in Hong Kong have become recent flashpoints for clashes between demonstrators and police. Nearly all of them have suspended classes.

