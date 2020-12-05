UPDATE - US Courts Reject Trump, Republican Efforts to Overturn Election Results in 4 States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US courts rejected efforts by the Trump campaign and its allies to reverse the presidential election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin in one single day.

"It is hereby ordered that Contestants' contest is denied and this case is dismissed with prejudice," District Judge James Russell wrote in the court document on Friday in Nevada.

Russell said the Trump campaign failed to provide credible and relevant evidence to contest the election results.

The Michigan Court of Appeals rejected the Trump campaign's challenge regarding observer access in Wayne County. The court said if Trump is concerned about election fraud then he should seek a recount as required by state law, which he did not do.

In Georgia, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Trump campaign's effort to reverse an order a judge issued that requires election officials to not erase or alter data contained in Dominion voting machines in certain Georgia counties so that they can be preserved for future inspection.

President Donald Trump and his campaign legal team claim the Dominion voting machines were programed to rig the election in favor of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In Wisconsin, the state's supreme court rejected a Republican-backed request to overturn the certification of results for the presidential election.

Major US media networks have projected Democratic nominee Biden to be the election winner. President Donald Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive election and voter fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in some states and launched lawsuits to seek redress. Several states said they found no evidence of widespread election fraud and substantial irregularities.