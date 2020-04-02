US, 22 Partners Launch Anti-Drug Operation in Western Hemisphere - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United States and 22 partner nations is launching a wide-scale anti-narcotics operation in the South Pacific and the Caribbean, deploying in the region Navy and Air Force reinforcements, US President Donald Trump announced.

"Today the United States is launching enhanced counternarcotics operation in the Western Hemisphere to protect the American people from the deadly scourge of illegal narcotics," Trump said at a White House briefing on Wednesday.

"We must not let the drug cartels exploit the pandemic to threaten American lives. In cooperation with the 22 partner nations US Southern Command will increase surveillance, disruption and seizures of drug shipments and provide additional support for eradication efforts which are going on right now at record pace."

He added that the US is deploying additional combat ships, aircraft and helicopters, Coast Guard cutters and Air Force surveillance aircraft, doubling its capability in the region.