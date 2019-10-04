UrduPoint.com
US Agrees To Sell 150 Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles To Ukraine - Defense Security Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

US Agrees to Sell 150 Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Ukraine - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The US Department of State has approved a proposed sale of 150 Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in a deal valued at nearly $40 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Government of Ukraine has requested to buy one hundred fifty (150) Javelin missiles and ten (10) Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs)," the release said. "Also included are training devices, transportation [and] support equipment... for an estimated cost not to exceed $39.2 million."

The DSCA said in the release it has already delivered the required certification notice to Congress.

