US Aiding Saudi Defenses While Revitalizing Diplomacy To End Yemen Conflict - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Aiding Saudi Defenses While Revitalizing Diplomacy to End Yemen Conflict - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The United States is working with Saudi Arabia to help the country defend itself while concurrently revitalizing diplomacy to end the conflict in Yemen, Defense Department spokesperson Jessica McNulty told Sputnik.

"The United States is continuing to work together with our Saudi partners to help the Kingdom defend itself from external threats, while at the same time revitalizing diplomacy to end the Yemen conflict," McNulty said on Tuesday.

McNulty emphasized that cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia by Houthis in Yemen contravene international law and undermine all efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

On Monday, the Houthi-run Al Masirah channel reported that the Houthis launched a massive operation on Saudi soil by using drones and ballistic missiles, targeting oil refineries and sensitive military sites. Seventeen drones were used when attacking the sites, Al Masirah said.

