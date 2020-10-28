US Air Force Builds $107Mln Research Facility For Next-Generation Munitions - Statement

A $107 million Advanced Munitions Technology Complex under construction at Eglin Air Force Base in the US state of Florida includes a 52,000 square foot unit for cyber warfare research and separate facilities to develop advanced explosives, the Air Force said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) A $107 million Advanced Munitions Technology Complex under construction at Eglin Air Force Base in the US state of Florida includes a 52,000 square foot unit for cyber warfare research and separate facilities to develop advanced explosives, the Air Force said in a press release on Wednesday.

"This is a multi-story building designed to aid the Air Force with increased cybersecurity operations and capabilities," Air Force civil engineer and Project Manager Brian Schrage said in the release. "It will ensure the Air Force has technologically superior intelligence, communications surveillance and reconnaissance systems."

The Air Force said in the release that construction of the cyberspace test facility is projected for completion in 2022.

The complex will also house the Air Force Research Laboratory's efforts to develop next generation explosives, including nano-explosives, the release added.