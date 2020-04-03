US Air Force Mobility Command Ready to Transport COVID-19 Patients If Ordered - General

The US Air Force Air Mobility Command (AMC) has not been called upon to evacuate any patients suffering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to date, but it is ready and able to do so if called upon by the authorities, AMC Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Jon Thomas said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US Air Force Air Mobility Command (AMC) has not been called upon to evacuate any patients suffering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to date, but it is ready and able to do so if called upon by the authorities, AMC Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Jon Thomas said on Friday.

"We have not conducted any evacuations of COVID 19 patients to date," Thomas told a Department of Defense phone press conference. "We are prepared to do it."

Thomas said the AMC had only been called on to transport testing swabs and some other medical equipment so far.

"We are postured to support FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency]. ... We are not seeing [any] major limitations on our ability to sustain our aircraft," he said.

Thomas pointed out that AMC has experienced manifestations of COVID-19 on its installations, but declined to go into any numbers or other details.

There was no indication the command would have any difficulty conducting its missions at this point, Thomas added.