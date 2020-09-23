UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Allies Boost Baltic Missile Defense Cooperation In 'Astral Knight' Exercise - General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:40 PM

US, Allies Boost Baltic Missile Defense Cooperation in 'Astral Knight' Exercise - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) US and allied forces during the Astral Knight 2020 exercise enhanced air and missile defense integration in the Baltic region, Major General Derek France told reporters on Wednesday.

Astral Knight 2020 is a joint, multinational exercise taking place from September 17-25 with participation of service members from the US, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden.

"This exercise allows us to demonstrate, to test and to learn our ability to execute integrated air and missile defense," France said during a telephonic press briefing.

"It also allows us to enhance our partnerships across the Baltic region between US partners and other nations, as we share common interests and maintaining Europe safe, secure and prosperous."

The major goal is to enhance command control integration, improve coordination, interoperability, as well as land and air capabilities.

Astral Knight is a defensive exercise and does not focus on the Russia's activity in the region, France said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Estonia Poland Sweden Lithuania Latvia September 2020 From Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

26 minutes ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

1 hour ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.