US, Allies Boost Baltic Missile Defense Cooperation in 'Astral Knight' Exercise - General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) US and allied forces during the Astral Knight 2020 exercise enhanced air and missile defense integration in the Baltic region, Major General Derek France told reporters on Wednesday.

Astral Knight 2020 is a joint, multinational exercise taking place from September 17-25 with participation of service members from the US, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden.

"This exercise allows us to demonstrate, to test and to learn our ability to execute integrated air and missile defense," France said during a telephonic press briefing.

"It also allows us to enhance our partnerships across the Baltic region between US partners and other nations, as we share common interests and maintaining Europe safe, secure and prosperous."

The major goal is to enhance command control integration, improve coordination, interoperability, as well as land and air capabilities.

Astral Knight is a defensive exercise and does not focus on the Russia's activity in the region, France said.