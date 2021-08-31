US Ambassador Left Afghanistan Aboard Last Flight Out of Country - CENTCOM Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) US Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson left Afghanistan on the last C-17 flight out of the country, Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday.

"The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai international airport on August 30 this afternoon at 3:29 p.

m. East Coast time, the last manned aircraft is now clearing the airspace above Afghanistan... with Major General Chris Donahue and the US Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson aboard," McKenzie said in a briefing.