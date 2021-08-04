UrduPoint.com

US Approves $270Mln Sale to Greece of Sustainment Services for F-16 Jets - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The US State Department has given its approval to a proposed $270 million sale of equipment and maintenance services needed to sustain Greece's fleet of F-16 fighter jets, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

"The government of Greece has requested to buy US government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services for F-16 Aircraft Structural Integrity Program (ASIP), F-16 Aircrew Training Device (ATD), Low Altitude Targeting and Infrared for Night (LANTIRN) and Reconnaissance (RECCE) Pods support programs," the DSCA said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The total estimated value is $270 million."

The ability to provide this level of support to the F-16 program will increase Greece's inter-operability with NATO forces and enhance its ability to provide for security of its borders, the release said.

Greece has demonstrated a continued commitment to modernizing its military and will have no difficultly absorbing this additional sustainment support into its armed forces, the release added.

