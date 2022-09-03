US Approves Possible Sale of Over $1Bln in Military Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The Biden administration is approving the sale of approximately $1.1 billion in military equipment including Harpoon and Sidewinder missiles to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DCSA) said in a series of statements.

The US State Department approved of an estimated $355 million sale of Harpoon Block II Missiles and related equipment to Taiwan in order to modernize the island's defense capabilities and serve US security interests, DSCA said on Friday.

The State Department also made a determination approving the sale of Block II Sidewinder Missiles and related equipment at an estimated cost of $85.

6 million, according to DCSA. The possible sale of $665.4 million in Surveillance Radar Program support and equipment was also approved, DCSA added.

The proposed sales will not alter the basic military balance in the region, DCSA also said. The proposed sales come amid increased tension between Washington and Beijing over a contentious trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.