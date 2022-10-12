UrduPoint.com

US Arms Sales Hit $50Bln In FY2022 Following Slump In Previous Year - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US Arms Sales Hit $50Bln in FY2022 Following Slump in Previous Year - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States has sold approximately $50 billion in arms during Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 after selling nearly $35 billion during the previous year, Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) chief James Hursch reportedly said during the Association for the US Army conference.

"I would say that we have enjoyed a rebound in arm sales," Hursch said on Tuesday after announcing the total figures for FY2022, according to a breaking Defense report.

The $50 billion figure includes foreign military sales, foreign military financing and other government arms trade authorities, the report said. The sale of expensive F-35 fighter jets contributed significantly to the sum, Hursch also said in the report.

A continuing increase in arms sales is expected over the next three years or so, Hursch added.

The increase in sales between FY2021 and FY2022 was due to a number of factors, including increased demand in Europe stemming from the conflict in Ukraine; increased demand in the Indo-Pacific amid strategic competition with China; and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has allowed US officials to regularly negotiate more deals in person, Hursch said.

However, the sales amount cleared by DSCA and the State Department do not always indicate the end values of deals finalized between a country and a defense contractor, Hursch also said.

Moreover, the State Department sometimes approves arms sales not formally requested by a country to expedite potential future sales, Hursch added.

Related Topics

Army Europe Sale United States From Government Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.