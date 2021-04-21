UrduPoint.com
US Attorney General Says Civil Rights Probe Into Floyd's Death 'Ongoing' Despite Verdict

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:00 AM

US Attorney General Says Civil Rights Probe Into Floyd's Death 'Ongoing' Despite Verdict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Federal civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd while in police custody is ongoing despite the guilty verdict, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, a US jury in the state of Minnesota found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in connection to Floyd's death last May.

"The Justice Department has previously announced a federal civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd," Garland said on Tuesday. "This investigation is ongoing."

