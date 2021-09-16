US, Australia To Enhance Defense Cooperation, Deepen Alliance In Indo-Pacific - Payne
Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:49 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The US and Australia have agreed to boost their military cooperation and deepen joint activities in the Indo-Pacific, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.
"I'm proud to announce that Australia and the United States will be significantly enhancing our force posture cooperation, increasing interoperability and deepening alliance activities in the Indo Pacific," Payne said at a press briefing in Washington.