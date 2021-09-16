UrduPoint.com

US, Australia To Enhance Defense Cooperation, Deepen Alliance In Indo-Pacific - Payne

US, Australia to Enhance Defense Cooperation, Deepen Alliance in Indo-Pacific - Payne

The US and Australia have agreed to boost their military cooperation and deepen joint activities in the Indo-Pacific, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The US and Australia have agreed to boost their military cooperation and deepen joint activities in the Indo-Pacific, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.

"I'm proud to announce that Australia and the United States will be significantly enhancing our force posture cooperation, increasing interoperability and deepening alliance activities in the Indo Pacific," Payne said at a press briefing in Washington.

